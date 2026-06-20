Virat Kohli has often said that he will not play for any other team apart from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This year, Kohli completed a double with RCB by winning back-to-back IPL titles. He and RCB waited for 18 years for their first title; now they have two in two years. Kohli is now 38, and RCB CEO Rajesh Menon says he sees Kohli playing for at least three to four more years. "RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin," Rajesh Menon told CNBC TV18. "He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB, even if he moves on from his cricketing career. We have to figure out," he said on CNBC.

"That said, for the next three to four years, I am sure he'll be playing...for at least four years. He is fit, the hunger never dies. You saw him this IPL season - the energy, runs, attitude... everything was there. Three to four years, absolutely no problem," he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli reflected on the franchise's successful IPL 2026 campaign with an emotional post on X, days after the team defended its IPL title with a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in the final. RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL crown after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, becoming only the third team in tournament history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully defend the title.

Sharing a video on X, Kohli looked back on the team's journey through the season and highlighted the bond within the squad.

"Started the season with belief. Ended with back-to-back titles. This team lived every emotion together - the highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because... this place is HOME! @RCBTweets," wrote Kohli.

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