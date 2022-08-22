The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday confirmed details of England's tour of Pakistan for three Tests, which will be played in December. This will be England's second half of the tour, following seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2. Ben Stokes' side will open the tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5, before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host the third Test from December 17-21.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three. When England last toured Pakistan in 2005, they lost the Multan Test by 22 runs. The venue has staged five Tests, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

National Stadium was considered Pakistan's happy hunting ground until Nasser Hussain's side in 2000 ended Pakistan's 34-Test unbeaten record, winning the third Test in near darkness by six wickets. Pakistan's only other loss in 44 matches in Karachi was against South Africa, who won the 2007 Test by 160 runs.

Nonetheless, with 23 Test wins, the National Stadium remains Pakistan most favourite Test venue.

Zakir Khan, PCB Director - International Cricket: "We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches."

Schedule of Tests:

December 1-5- 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 - 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21- 3rd Test, Karachi

Schedule of T20Is:

September 20 - 1st T20I, Karachi

September 22- 2nd T20I, Karachi

September 23- 3rd T20I, Karachi

September 25- 4th T20I, Karachi

September 28- 5th T20I, Lahore

Promoted

September 30 - 6th T20I, Lahore

October 2- 7th T20I, Lahore