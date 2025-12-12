Gujarat Minister Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricket team superstar Ravindra Jadeja, has stirred significant controversy while attempting to highlight her husband's exceptional discipline. Speaking at an event in Gujarat's Dwarka, she talked about the cricket team's “vices” while offering an intriguing perspective on the moral choices faced by high-profile athletes. "My husband, the cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has to travel to many countries like London, Dubai, and Australia to play cricket," Rivaba Jadeja said at the event. "Despite this, to this day, he has never touched or engaged in any kind of addiction or vice, because he understands his responsibilities. The rest of the team all indulge in vices, but there is no restriction on them.”

The minister's remarks focused on the challenges inherent in a life spent touring the globe as elite cricketers. “My husband has been away from home for 12 years; he can do whatever he wants, but he understands his moral duty - what he needs to do," she said.

'Her comment that "the rest of the team all indulge in vices" has sparked a debate, with many saying the broad generalisation casts Jadeja's teammates in an unfavourable light within the Indian and global cricket fraternities. Rivaba Jadeja's comments are seen to suggest that Jadeja's personal restraint set him apart in the high-pressure environment of professional cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja Turns a New Chapter

The statement comes at a time of significant transition for Ravindra Jadeja's career. Though he remains an integral part of India's Test and ODI squads, Jadeja is no longer an active player in T20 Internationals, and his domestic franchise tenure has just seen a monumental shift. The celebrated spin-bowling all-rounder is set to embark upon a new journey in the twilight of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. In a major trade development, Jadeja has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise where he first started his IPL journey, bringing an end to his highly successful and beloved association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This return to the Royals, following years as a mainstay and a title-winner with CSK, marks a complete circle for the player. As Jadeja takes on this new role, likely as a senior statesman, his wife's high praise for his moral character adds another layer of scrutiny to his public persona. The cricketing world awaits both his performance in the new jersey and the response from the players potentially affected by his wife's sweeping and controversial claims.