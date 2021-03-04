Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter on Thursday to share his new hairstyle with his fans. Jadeja, who is recovering from a thumb injury, has been active on social media and on Wednesday he gave fans a sneak peek into his recovery process. Jadeja posted a video in which he was seen working out in a gym. The all-rounder suffered a blow on his thumb during India's tour to Australia and had to undergo a surgery. He has since then missed five Test matches.

"Forget the rules, if you like it, wear it. #creatyourownstyle #dresswell," Jadeja captioned the image on Twitter.

Jadeja's absence has not affected India as the youngsters have stepped up and performed.

The last four Tests that India have played without Jadeja, they have gone on to win three of them, one against Australia and two versus England at home in the ongoing four-Test series.

Axar Patel, replacing Jadeja in the side, has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, picking up three five-wicket hauls in his first two Test matches.

Jadeja has picked up 220 wickets from 51 Test matches at an average of 24.32.

In limited-overs cricket, Jadeja has 188 and 39 wickets in One-day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals respectively.

Jadeja was not named in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, beginning on March 12.

India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series before the 14th edition of Indian Premier League gets underway.

Jadeja will be hoping to return to full fitness and feature in the ODIs against England.