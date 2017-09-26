 
Ravichandran Ashwin Scores Maiden Half-Century In County Cricket

Updated: 26 September 2017 22:22 IST

Ashwin notched up his maiden half century in county cricket on day two of the Division 2 match between Worcestershire and Durham.

Ashwin notched up his maiden half century in county cricket. © Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin notched up his maiden half century in county cricket on day two of the Division 2 match between Worcestershire and Durham. Ashwin, with a magnificent 82 off 130 balls, turned out to be the highest-scorer in Worcestershire's innings which ended at 335 all out in 90.2 overs.

Apart from Ashwin, the other two who scored half centuries were Joe Clarke (65) and Ed Barnard (75).

Ashwin, who has been officially 'rested' by the Indian selectors for the ongoing ODI series against Australia, is playing his fourth game ever since making his county debut last month.

In the previous three outings, the off-spinner took 13 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.

(With PTI inputs)

