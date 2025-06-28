The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) receive by far the largest share of the International Cricket Council (ICC) among all the cricket boards, a matter which has been largely debated in recent years. As per the most recent regulation model, the BCCI receives 38.5 per cent of ICC's total revenue, with Team India widely being the most followed and most watched team. Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has defended this, stating that, if anything, India should get an even larger share of the pie.

"I absolutely agree (that India should get 38.5 per cent). I would want more for India," Shastri said, speaking to Wisden.

Shastri was then asked to explain his thought process, and proceeded to state that India deserve the largest share because they generate the most revenue.

"Most of the money that is generated comes from India. So it's only fair that they get their pound of flesh," Shastri stated.

"And it's relative. It's economies. Tomorrow there might be another economy that's stronger, money might come from there like it did in the 1970s and 80s, and the chunk of the money goes somewhere else," Shastri reasoned.

The BCCI have grown into the richest cricket board in the world, with India an indispensable outfit of cricket broadcast. Owing to the nation's nearly 1.5-billion strong population, and the popularity of cricket within the country, cricket viewership is drastically impacted by the presence of India, Indian cricket teams and players.

"I think it's only fair. It shows in the revenues. When India travel, look at the television rights, look at the television income that comes for an India series. So it's only fair that they get whatever they're getting now, if not more," Shastri added.

Currently, India are involved in a highly-anticipated five-match Test series against England on English soil.