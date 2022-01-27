Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his maiden Team India call-up on Wednesday for the upcoming limited overs series against West Indies. The U-19 World Cup runner-up was also picked up from the draft by new Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants as their third player for IPL 2022. In high demand due to his abilities, the 21-year-old spoke about his journey and also revealed how the legendary Anil Kumble helped him develop as a better player. In IPL 2021, which was also his second season with Punjab Kings, Bishnoi picked up 12 wickets and was one of the consistent performers for a side which failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Revealing how Kumble, who was the head coach of Punjab Kings when he made his IPL debut, made him "a better cricketer", Bishnoi told Sportstar: "I have learned a lot from Anil sir, and those lessons have helped me in becoming a better cricketer. He would always guide me on how to back myself and never lose hope under pressure. Those things were of immense help".

"He always told me to play to my strengths. The advice was that I should stick to my basics and just execute the plans. There was no experiment. He gave me the confidence to play freely", he further added.

Bishnoi is also joined by KL Rahul in the Lucknow team. Rahul had captained Bishnoi in PBKS also. Stating that it would be easier for him to play under the wicketkeeper-batter, Bishnoi said, "With Rahul bhaiya (KL Rahul) leading the team, it will be easier for me to adjust since I have already played under him in Punjab. It is a great opportunity for me to be among the few players to be picked by the franchise before the auction. I want to contribute my best to the team".

Bishnoi and India will face the Windies in a three-match ODI and T20I series. The ODI series is scheduled to begin from February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.