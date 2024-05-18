Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will fight it out for the final IPL 2024 playoffs spot on Satruday during their crunch fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK are 4th with 14 points from 13 matches while RCB are seventh with 12 points in as many outings. As RCB take on CSK in Bengaluru on Saturday, it could also be the last time that the fans will witness two greats of Indian cricket -- MS and Virat Kohli -- facing off on the IPL stage.

Ahead of the match against CSK, Kohli also explored the possibility that this might be Dhoni's last IPL match.

"Mahi bhai and I will be playing again, maybe for the last time, who knows. It'll be a great moment for fans, we had a great partnership for India over the years. We all know how many matches he's finished and won the match for the team," Kohli said on Jio Cinema's Inside Out show.

There has been an uncertainity over Dhoni's IPL future over the past few seasons as injuries has limited his participation in the tournament.

However, the 42-year-old continues mesmerise the fans with his presence on the field. He led CSK to the IPL title last year.

After CSK's final home game of this season, Dhoni and the rest of the players did a lap of honour to thank the fans for their support, with the possibility that this might be the last time the five-time champions play at their den this season.

However, if CSK make it to the playoffs, Dhoni and co. will have the chance to play two more matches -- Qualifier 2 and Final.

Meanwhile, RCB made a remarkable comeback with five straight wins after enduring a six-game losing streak to stay afloat in the play-off race.

Kohli has been the key orchestrator in RCB's sudden rise. He continues to be the highest scorer in the 2024 IPL, with 661 runs at a strike rate of 155.16 from 13 matches.