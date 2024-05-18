Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, was penalised Rs. 30 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night. “As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next match,” the IPL statement read.

“The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs.12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Nicholas Pooran struck a sensational 28-ball 75 to help Lucknow Super Giants reach a challenging total before they came back after a 45-minute rain break to quell Mumbai Indians by 18 runs despite blazing half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir.

Pooran slammed a 19-ball half-century, hitting eight sixes as he became the highest six-hitter (36) in the IPL 2024, to lift LSG from 69/3 in 10 overs to help them cross 200.

Mumbai Indians thus finished with eight points from 14 matches, ending last in the standings, the second time in three years for them. LSG ended with 14 points but will be ruing their performance in a couple of matches which could have put them in the playoff.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 214/6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, K.L Rahul 55; Nuwan Thushara 3-28, Piyush Chawla 3-29) beat Mumbai Indians 196/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 68, Naman Dhir 62 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2-37, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-50) by 18 runs.

