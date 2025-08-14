Rashid Khan is one of the finest bowlers in world cricket. He is a leg-spinner, who is adept in deceiving the batters with his quality googlies and also change of pace at times. However, in the past few years, Rashid has also shown some great batting ablilities. He has proven his mettle as one of the quality lower-order batters, who could play quickfire and handy knocks. What makes Rashid's batting special is the range of shots he possesses. An outragerous shot of Rashid from the ongoing The Hundred is going viral on social media.

Playing for Oval Invincibles against Birmingham Phoenix in the 100-ball-per-side match, Rashid slammed former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for a stunning six. He shuffled across the stumps even before the right-arm pacer delivered the ball. As Southee went for a fuller one onto the pads of Rashid, the batter nonchalantly flicked it over the deep square leg for a flat six.

Rashid Khan has just played this shot for runs #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/YHNuqDW89E — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

The video of the six was shared was The Hundred on social media. "Unbelievable shot," wrote a fan. "Outrageous," wrote another one.

Rashid ended up scoring 16 runs off 9 balls with the help of two sixes, helping Oval Invincibles post 180 for 8 in the allotted 100 balls.

Talking about the game, Birmingham Phoenix won the contest by 4 wickets.

Some days ago, Rashid opened up that he made a mistake by returning to cricket just a few months after a back surgery following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which led to a decline in his performance. The spinner also admitted that, in desperation to perform well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Gujarat Titans (GT), he over-exerted himself in the training, feeling he was "letting his team down."

The IPL 2025 season was Rashid's worst ever, as he took nine wickets in 15 matches, averaging a disappointing 57.11 and leaking runs at an economy rate of 9.34. He was taken to the cleaners by the capped and uncapped talent alike as he was tonked for 33 sixes. The season saw him struggle with his speed and accuracy. However, following a two-month break after the IPL, Rashid has come back better than ever.

(With ANI Inputs)