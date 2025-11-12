Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has opened up on his relationship status amid rumours claiming that the Afghanistan captain has got married again. Pictures and videos have been doing rounds on social media where Rashid can be seen sitting beside a woman in traditional Afghan attire. Notably, Rashid's first marriage took place in October 2024 in Kabul. Three of his brothers-Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan-also tied their knots on the same night. However, amid rumours suggesting that the Afghanistan cricketer has married again, Rashid has clarified that the woman in the frame is indeed his wife, thus confirming his second marriage.

Rashid also confirmed that his second marriage took place a few months back, on August 2, 2025. He wrote that he married "a woman who embodies love, peace, and a partnership I always hoped for".

"On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life, I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for. I recently took my wife to a charity event and it's unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you," Rashid wrote in a post on Instagram.

For the unversed, the video was taken at the launch of the Rashid Khan Charity Foundation in the Netherlands. The event was organised to promote his work around education, healthcare, and clean water for Afghan communities.

A T20 cricket stalwart, Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 182 scalps in 108 matches at an average of 13.69 and two five-wicket hauls.

He recently led Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, but his side failed to qualify for the semi-finals.