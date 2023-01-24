Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is considered to be one of the best bowlers in the T20 format and the 24-year-old added another feather to his already illustrious career on Monday. Rashid, who is currently playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 League, became the second bowler ever to take 500 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Rashid achieved the feat by dismissing Clyde Fortuin in the 14th over during the match against Pretoria Capitals. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the only other cricketer to take 500 wickets in the T20s. Bravo currently has 614 wickets to his name.

The moment Rashid Khan picked his 500th T20 wicket - The GOAT of T20s. pic.twitter.com/wAHiygckUS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 23, 2023

Rashid has been an integral part of the Afghanistan cricket team for quite some time, and he has also proved his mettle in T20 leagues all around the world. The spinner ended the match against MI Cape Town with figures of three wickets for sixteen runs in four overs – the best among his teammates.

Rashid was on the verge of creating history and he was able to bamboozle Fortuin with an excellent delivery. The ball moved slightly in the air and the batsman ended up edging it onto his stumps.

However, the effort from the spinner was not enough as the Capitals clinched the game by 52 runs.

Will Jacks led the charge for the Capitals with a 19-ball half century and although seven wickets fell in the last 13 overs, Kusal Mendis and Theunis de Bruyn played quick fire knocks to take their team to 182.

In response, Dewald Brevis looked in brilliant touch but three wickets each for Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje proved to be the deciding factor as MI Cape Town slumped to a heavy defeat.

