 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Takes Wicket, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Comment

Updated: 28 December 2019 17:48 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Saurashtra, turned bowler and picked up a wicket on his second ball but Shikhar Dhawan decided to take a dig at his running between wickets and trolled him.

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Takes Wicket, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Comment
Cheteshwar Pujara turned bowler and picked up a wicket on his second ball. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara both utilised their time away from international duties by playing for their respective Ranji Trophy sides. The two batsmen had a mixed outing for their respective sides. While Dhawan scored a century for Delhi, Pujara hit a fifty in the first innings but failed miserably in the second innings. Apart from batting, Pujara even contributed with the ball as he picked up a wicket on his second ball. He removed Uttar Pradesh's Mohit Jangra for seven. Pujara, who is not known for his bowling, took to Instagram to share the video of him taking the wicket and his celebration thereafter. His international teammate Dhawan decided to take a dig at his running between wickets and trolled him. While praising Pujara's bowling, Dhawan commented, "Bhai kabhie itne tez sprint running karte waqt bhi maar liya kar. Well bowled waise".

The day when I changed my Batsman status to an All-rounder

A post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar_pujara) on

a40f9h2o

Pujara's bowling received applause from Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who commented, "Incredible!! It's time to bowl more..".

Pujara's failure with the bat meant Saurashtra suffered a humiliating innings and 72-run defeat against Uttar Pradesh.

In reply to Saurashtra's first innings total of 331 runs, Uttar Pradesh posted a mammoth 523 runs, thereby taking a huge 192-run lead  in their first innings.

In the second innings, Saurashtra were bundled out for a meagre 120 runs. The win by an innings margin helped UP collect seven points, while Saurashtra went pointless.

For Delhi, both their senior players Dhawan and Ishant Sharma starred as they defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Dhawan led wit the bat scoring 140 and 21 in the two innings while Ishant spearheaded their bowling attack, claiming eight wickets in the match, four in each innings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan India India Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Day-Night Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Experience Of Facing Pink Ball Under Lights
Day-Night Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Experience Of Facing Pink Ball Under Lights
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Steal The Show On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Steal The Show On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Train With Pink Ball Under The Lights In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Train With Pink Ball Under The Lights In Indore
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mayank Agarwal
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Mayank Agarwal's Double Ton Helps India Dominate On Day 2
India vs Bangladesh: After Bowlers
India vs Bangladesh: After Bowlers' Show, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara Combine To Put India On Top
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.