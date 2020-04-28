Ramiz Raja Tears Into Umar Akmal After Pakistan Batsman Is Banned For 3 Years

Ramiz Raja didn't mince any words as he lashed out at Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the country's premier T20 league this year. Umar Akmal's ban is effective from February 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the PCB under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games. Ramiz Raja , who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan, slammed Umar Akmal and called for him to be put "behind bars".

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more," tweeted the former Pakistan batsman.

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

Pommie Mbangwa, ex-Zimbabwe cricketer, and currently a commentator like Ramiz Raja, replied to the tweet and asked the former Pak cricketer if "jail time would win the war?"

This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo?

He's quite high profile, isn't he?

Do you think jail time would win the war? — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) April 27, 2020

Responding to Mbangwa, Raja wrote: "Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I."

Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I. https://t.co/vuCHiDoWux — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

On Monday, Umark Akmal pleaded guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches, the country's cricket board announced.

The decision was announced by a disciplinary committee after a brief hearing of the PCB, which charged the player with two breaches.

"The PCB referred the matter to the chairman of the disciplinary committee after determining that the batsman had not requested a hearing," said the board.

Asif Mahmood -- the PCB's anti-corruption and security director -- said authorities took no "pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible" for three years on corruption charges, but defended the ban as necessary.

"I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached," Mahmood added.

(With AFP inputs)