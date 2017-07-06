 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ramiz Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade 'A' Contract, Trolled by Indian Fans

Updated: 06 July 2017 11:35 IST

Indian cricket fans were not amused by Raja's remarks about Dhoni and went on to have some fun at his expense.

Ramiz Raja Questions MS Dhoni's Grade 'A' Contract, Trolled by Indian Fans
MS Dhoni was handed a Grade 'A' contract by BCCI despite having quit Test cricket. © AFP

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to set aside a two-month window solely for Test matches in a bid to preserve the longest form of the game. While crowds for Tests in countries such as England remain strong, Raja, a member of the influential MCC World Cricket Committee, fears interest in Asia is "dwindling" thanks partly to the rise of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Raja said national governing bodies such as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to play their part as well.

To drive home his point, Raja cited the cases of former India captain MS Dhoni's Grade 'A' contract.

"You have to acknowledge and respect the status of Test match cricket and it has to come from the cricket boards, in Asia specifically. 

"For example, MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket yet got the A-grade contract from the BCCI, Shahid Afridi retired from Test cricket yet got the A-grade contract from PCB. 

Indian cricket fans were not amused by Raja's remarks and went on to have some fun at his expense.

"It is under a lot of stress in Asia but if we have a properly planned Test match championship, that's the way out of this, otherwise we will be struggling to put aside as much money as is available for the T20 leagues," Raja insisted.

Meanwhile the committee, whose members also include such illustrious names as Ricky Ponting, Brendon McCullum, Sourav Ganguly and Kumar Sangakkara, has come down against reducing Tests from five days to four days after it was suggested a shorter game might be more fan-friendly.

Ramachandra Guha, who quit the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) last month, had in his resignation letter questioned Dhoni getting a Grade A contract from the cricket board in spite of quitting Test cricket. 

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rameez Raja jr
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni was handed a Grade 'A' contract by BCCI
  • Dhoni does not play Test cricket
  • Raja questioned Dhoni's Grade 'A' contract
Related Articles
MS Dhoni May Have To Change His Bat Due To Revised Rules
MS Dhoni May Have To Change His Bat Due To Revised Rules
Sri Lanka To Probe 2011 World Cup Cricket Defeat
Sri Lanka To Probe 2011 World Cup Cricket Defeat
MS Dhoni Welcomes Back Chennai Super Kings To IPL In Style
MS Dhoni Welcomes Back Chennai Super Kings To IPL In Style
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.