 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals Goof-Up Congratulatory Tweet For Afghanistan Cricket Team

Updated: 09 September 2019 18:40 IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) got their facts wrong in the tweet and later deleted it when enlightened by the trolls.

Rajasthan Royals Goof-Up Congratulatory Tweet For Afghanistan Cricket Team
Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh. © Twitter

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a major goof-up in their congratulatory tweet for Afghanistan cricket team but later deleted it when enlightened by trolls. Soon after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by a massive 224-run margin in the one-off Test to register their second win in the longest format, Rajasthan Royals congratulated them with a tweet. But the Jaipur-based franchise got their facts wrong as they tweeted, "First wins are always special, Congratulations to @ACBofficials on getting off the mark in Test cricket".

Here's a screenshot of the tweet:

b3h9nl3o

Afghanistan registered their second win in the longest format on Monday, which also marked their first away Test victory. Their first win in Test cricket came against Ireland. Rashid Khan claimed 6/49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh in Chittagong.

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals (RR) got their facts wrong in the tweet
  • They later deleted it when enlightened by the trolls
  • Afghanistan registered their second win in the longest format
Related Articles
S Sreesanth
S Sreesanth's Ban To End In September 2020, Says BCCI Ombudsman
Watch: Rajasthan Royals Post Video Of Stunning Relay Catch, Ask Professional Cricketers To Take Note
Watch: Rajasthan Royals Post Video Of Stunning Relay Catch, Ask Professional Cricketers To Take Note
Rajasthan Royals Appoint Lisa Sthalekar As Advisor-Youth Cricket
Rajasthan Royals Appoint Lisa Sthalekar As Advisor-Youth Cricket
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer's World Cup Selection Ignites Hilarious Tug Of War Between Rajasthan Royals And Others
IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong
IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong's Act: CoA Member
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.