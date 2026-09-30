Promising Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, was on Wednesday appointed captain of the Karnataka team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The one-day U-19 tournament will be played in Visakhapatnam from October 8 to 16. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter Dravid recently featured in India U-19's three-match ODI series against Australia in Rajkot, where he played two matches. The 17-year-old was also picked for India U-19's tour of Sri Lanka in July this year. Karnataka are placed in Elite Group E along with Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Squad: Anvay Dravid (c & wk), Nitish Arya, Dhruv Krishnan, R Rohith Reddy, Aadharsh SJ, Sujay Korwar, Varun Patel (wk), Aniketh Reddy, P Tejas Reddy, Samarth M Kulkarni, Vaibhav C, Gaurav Venkatesh, Rathan BR, Preetham Raj K, Dhyaan M Hiremath.

On September 18, India Under-19 rode a blistering late assault from Anvay Dravid and a fluent half-century from Yashbardhan Chauhan to secure a seven-run win over Australia U-19 in a rain-truncated first Youth ODI in Rajkot.

Thanks to Dravid Jr's onslaught, India posted 182 for six after the match, which also witnessed the U-19 debut of Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir, was reduced to a 20-overs-per-side contest following rain interruption at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The shortened format, nevertheless, saw an impressive debut from Aaryavir, who made 28 off 26 balls with five fours, even as his father watched from the venue.

In reply, Australia U-19 were restricted to 175 for seven after looking good to overhaul India's target at one stage of their innings, with skipper Jack Czosnek leading the charge with a 27-ball 55.

Openers Neel Patel (45 off 31 balls) and Hayden Barbulovic (40 off 24) gave Australia a fine start before Czosnek took charge of their innings.

However, Czosnek's dismissal in the 19th over ended the visiting side's hopes of securing a win.

Chauhan (2/28 in four overs) was the most successful bowler for India U-19, capping a fine all-round performance on the day.

Earlier, Chauhan top-scored with 54 off 34 balls, while Anvay, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, blazed away to 38 off just 18 balls, a knock that proved to be the difference in the end.

Anvay, who came in at No. 6, produced the most explosive passage of India's innings, smashing two fours and three sixes. His strike rate of 211.11 provided the late impetus India needed after they had slipped to 88 for four in the 12th over.

Chauhan, who was joined by Anvay after the fourth wicket fell, made a well-paced 54, hitting five fours and two sixes. The pair added 69 runs to revive India's innings and set up a strong finish.

Earlier, Aaryavir made a promising start on his India U-19 debut, opening the innings and sharing a 45-run stand with skipper Lakshya Raichandani.

India scored 108 runs in their final 10 overs.

Aaryavir's debut had attracted considerable attention, with Sehwag also present at the venue to watch his son. Anvay had already represented India U-19 in the Youth ODI series in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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