Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that Rahul Dravid has entrusted him with complete control over the cricketing affairs of Dublin Guardians in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), saying the former India head coach has deliberately chosen to stay away from on-field decision-making. Speaking after the ETPL 2026 Player Draft on Thursday, Ashwin said the responsibility for building the squad and shaping the team's strategy rests squarely with him as the franchise's captain and mentor.

Dublin Guardians, co-owned by Dravid, appointed Ashwin in the dual role ahead of the league's inaugural season. Asked how closely the Indian batting great would be involved in the team's planning and strategy, Ashwin said Dravid had made his intentions clear from the outset, and that he had consciously stepped back from cricketing matters, placing his trust in the former India spinner to oversee the team's direction.

"I think freedom is very important for people to be able to run a cricket team on the field. And I don't think we have had too many issues at all so far. Rahul has been very clear that he doesn't want to be involved as much in cricketing decisions. Which is why I am at the centre of it. I will be taking responsibility for it, and I also have to construct the teams,” Ashwin said in a media interaction following the conclusion of the ETPL 2026 Player Draft.

The 39-year-old acknowledged that leading a franchise in a new league presents unfamiliar challenges but said both he and Dravid share the ambition of helping establish the ETPL on a strong footing.

"And like everybody else on this call and those who were available on this draft, it is new territory for all of us. We are looking forward to it and, hopefully, in the long run, making a difference. And Rahul and I both will have our sincere stamp on whatever we do in this tournament,” he added.

Ashwin also explained why he accepted the dual responsibility of captain and mentor, saying it reflects the direction he wants his career to take as he transitions towards leadership and coaching roles.

“I think I'm at that stage of my career where I'd like to contribute more than just being a player. And for whatever it is, whatever it is worth, even if it's a straight-run league, I've been a coach-cum-captain for the last couple of years that I've played my cricket there,” the spin-bowling all-rounder said.

He said the opportunity felt like a natural progression, with Dravid already familiar with the leadership role he has been playing in domestic cricket. "So, it was just a straight connection. And Rahul (Dravid) had seen me do the job. And he understands what I do back home for club cricket. So, I think he was pretty confident that I could do it. It's just a crossover into what I'd like to do next."

Ashwin also confirmed that the ETPL will mark his return to competitive cricket following knee surgery and expressed confidence that he will be ready for the tournament.

"It's also sort of a comeback for me after my knee surgery. So, it's taking a touch longer. But I'm assuming that by the time I'm getting there to Malahide, I'd be good enough to go and all guns blazing,” he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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