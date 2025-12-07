Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Justin Greaves after the West Indies all-rounder slammed a double hundred to salvage a draw for his team in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. With the visitors chasing 531, Greaves remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours, helping West Indies reach 457/6 at the close of play. Ashwin labelled Greaves' knock as a "once in a lifetime" effort, while also acknowledging the contributions of Shai Hope and Kemar Roach.

"Today happens only once in a lifetime and it's that day for 'Justin Greaves'. Let's not forget Kemar Roach in this effort. Also, Shai Hope was remarkable with the bat in both the innings. Exceptional day for @windiescricket," Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Greaves, who won the Player of the Match, acknowledged his side's resilience throughout the match. The Caribbean batter added that it was a special day for his side as a group after they drew the first Test.

"I'll just say pretty much resilient. It's a word that we've thrown around in the dressing room a lot. So for me to be there at the end, you know, was really important. So anything for the team at the end of the day. And you can look at me. Special, special day for me. Special day for the team. We were pretty much up against it. So, to come out here about a whole day, after losing Shai, we thought we would have probably pushed for a win. But then, with Kemar, the senior pro, getting me all the way. Pretty much happy for him being there at the end as well," Greaves said.

"A really, really special day for us as a group. I had a long chat with coach Floyd Reifer and he was saying, once you get in, stay in, it's a good pitch," Greaves added.

The 31-year-old became the fourth West Indies batter and seventh overall to score a double ton in 4th innings of a Test.

