R Ashwin Trolled By MS Dhoni's Fans Over No Mention in ICC Best Cricketer Award Tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin has played for a long time under MS Dhoni in Indian team © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin has had a perfect year so far. He finished as India's top wicket-taking bowler and was also named the Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Everything seemed to be going perfectly fine, but for a small hiccup.

In the acknowledging tweet for the award Ashwin thanked his wife Prithi Narayanan, Shanker Basu - Head strength and Conditioning Coach of India, coach Anil Kumble, Test Virat Kohli and his parents. But there was not mention of Indian ODI and T20 captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016

Dhoni's fans were irked by the fact and vent out their anger on social media.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 under Dhoni and play for the same Indian Premier League team - Rising Pune Supergiants. They also played together in the now suspended team Channai Super Kings.

In fact, in an interview after becoming the ICC Cricketer of the year, Ashwin made just a passing reference to Dhoni, while praising Virat Kohli instead.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my family. I'd like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I'd also like to thank the support staff for our success. We've had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys," Ashwin said.

ICC Cricketer of the Year @ashwinravi99 says thanks after winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and Test Cricketer of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/B3eW9ZIEZs — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

This hasn't gone down well with Dhoni's fans, who did not keep their feeling to themselves.

