South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn took to Twitter to express his displeasure about comments made by a commentator during his side's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Friday. Steyn, who is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021, lashed out at commentator Simon Doull for his comments about his long hair. Referring to Steyn's long hair, Doull was heard saying "A little mid-life crisis with that hair” while the camera captured Steyn sitting in the dressing room. His fellow commentator was also heard saying “Lockdown hair".

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the South African pacer wrote: “Question. Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?”.

Furious with the on-air comments, Steyn said that a commentator's job is to talk about the game not "abuse anyone" on any grounds -- be it "weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle or even hairstyles".

Watch the incident here:

He further added that if a person decides to use the air-time to make fun of any individual he had no time for such person.

"If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair," read Steyn's tweet.

"That's all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone," he concluded.

Steyn picked up two wickets in the game but gave away 44 runs in his four-over spell as his side lost a high-scoring thriller against Peshawar Zalmi, who chased down 199-run target with three wickets remaining. Quetta Gladiators are yet to register their first win of the season and are rock-bottom in the six-team table, losing three matches on the trot.