Injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was on Monday ruled out of cricket for a lengthy spell in another blow for New Zealand following their 267-run first Test drubbing by England. Coach Gary Stead confirmed that Jamieson had been diagnosed with a back stress fracture and will undergo surgery this week, with a minimum recovery time of four months. The 28-year-old had been poised to return from a long layoff for the Test at Mount Maunganui, but could only watch as England consigned the home side to an eighth successive Test without a win.

"It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us," Stead said.

Jamieson, whose absence has coincided with the side's poor run, had been "fantastic" when part of the New Zealand team, Stead said.

"We will know more in about three to four months about what that end prognosis looks like for him," he added.

Jamieson's pace and bounce was missed by New Zealand, whose inexperienced attack struggled to contain England's aggressive batting in the day-night Test at the Bay Oval.

Stead confirmed pace bowler Matt Henry will join the squad for the second Test starting in Wellington on Friday after attending the birth of his first child.

Seamer Jacob Duffy and legspinner Ish Sodhi have been released from the squad.

Stead urged his team to find a way to hit back at an England side who dictated terms in the first Test.

"The way England are playing isn't a surprise to us at all but they are playing very, very well," he said.

"For us, it's finding ways now that we can counter that and, I guess, try and slow them down in the pace they are playing the game.

"We want to go out and throw some punches back at England."

Stead suggested the batting line-up would be unchanged despite their problems at the top of the order, having failed to counter the intensity of pace pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad under lights.

"We believe these are our best cricketers. We won't make wholesale or snappy changes when all of our top order struggled," he said.

"I don't think it's unfair to say we are lacking a bit of that confidence at the moment but I can assure you the faith is still with this group of guys."

