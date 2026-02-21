Expect another round of India vs Pakistan this fall as the arch-rivals could meet again on one of sport's most charged stages —the Asian Games. India is set to send full-strength men's and women's squads to Aichi-Nagoya in September–October, and the tournament is confirmed in the T20 format. Cricket will feature at the Asian Games for only the fourth time in 2026, a surprisingly modest presence given the sport's vast following across Asia. The discipline made its debut as a medal event at Guangzhou 2010 and returned at Incheon 2014, though those tournaments did not carry international status. After being dropped from the Jakarta 2018 program, cricket reappeared at Hangzhou 2023—this time with full international recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Each edition to date has staged separate men's and women's competitions, consistently in T20.

India arrive as the reigning double champions after sweeping gold in both men's and women's events at Hangzhou 2023. Afghanistan took silver in the men's tournament, Sri Lanka in the women's, while Bangladesh clinched bronze in both categories— an outcome that underlined the growing competitive balance beneath the regional powerhouses. Earlier, Bangladesh (men) and Pakistan (women) topped the podium in Guangzhou 2010, with Sri Lanka (men) and Pakistan (women) striking gold at Incheon 2014.

A potential India–Pakistan fixture would carry layers of resonance. Beyond the spectacle and television pull, such meetings often compress years of rivalry into a few gripping overs, where fielding intensity, bowling plans in the powerplay, and middle-order temperament can decide medals. For India's women, who have built a formidable T20 core, and for the men, who relish multi-team knockout dynamics, the challenge will be to manage expectations while adapting swiftly to conditions in Japan.

Looking ahead, the Asian Games appear set to serve as a springboard to an even larger stage. Cricket's anticipated return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028, more than a century after Paris 1900, adds fresh urgency and significance. While awarding medals, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will preview stories that culminate under the Olympic rings.