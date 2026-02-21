The Indian cricket team is currently stationed in Ahmedabad, preparing for its T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa. It's a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The winner of the clash will take a massive step towards the semi-final berth. However, just before the clash, India suffered a major injury scare. India have had several illness-related issues this T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma missed a match each due to illness. Washington Sundar was down too. Just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Harshit Rana was ruled out with an injury and Mohammed Siraj got a late call-up.

Siraj went on to play India's first group-stage match against the USA and even took three wickets. Now, he took a big hit on his left knee from a shot by Hardik Pandya during training. According to multiple reports present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening, Mohammed Siraj was reeling in pain after the incident. He even hobbled out of the nets.

Siraj has so far played only one match - against USA. In other matches, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have been preferred over him.

Mohammad Siraj hobbles out of the nets after he gets hit by a shot from Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/QqheDPWnnR — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) February 20, 2026

Meanwhile, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind Varun Chakaravarthy, describing him as a key strike option but underlining the importance of collective pressure from the entire bowling unit.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Super Eight match against South Africa on Sunday, Morkel said Varun has been a consistent wicket-taking threat, both in the ongoing T20 World Cup and in the lead-up to the tournament.

However, the Indian bowling coach emphasised that the mystery spinner's effectiveness is closely linked to the support he receives from fellow bowlers, including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"Varun is obviously a strike bowler for us. He's done really well in the World Cup so far, even before the World Cup. He's a go-to guy for us with Bumrah and the other bowlers who can take wickets," Morkel said.