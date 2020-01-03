 
Priyam Garg Leads With Century As India U-19 Beat South Africa By 66 Runs

Updated: 03 January 2020 23:19 IST

Priyam Garg's 110 and left arm pacer Sushant Mishra's 4/48 helped India overcome the hosts South Africa.

Priyam Garg was awarded the player of the match for his 103-ball 110. © Twitter

India U-19 captain Priyam Garg notched up a 103-ball 110 as his team beat hosts South Africa by 66 runs to make a winning start to the four-nation one-day series here on Friday. Electing to bat, India posted 264/5 with Garg leading from the front. Besides the skipper, Dhruv Jurel (65) and Tilak Varma (42) made useful contributions.

India then kept South Africa in check and restricted them to 198/9. Left arm pacer Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/48, while Ravi Bishnoi (2/29), Kartik Tyagi (1/25), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Tilak Varma (1/23) also chipped in with wickets.

For South Africa, captain Bryce Parsons top-scored with a 50-ball 57.

India U-19s will next take on Zimbabwe on Sunday. New Zealand are the fourth side in the tournament.

Brief scores: India U-19: 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110; Mondli Khumalo 4/53) beat South Africa U-19: 198 for 9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57; Sushant Mishra 4/48) by 66 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 South Africa U19 South Africa U19 Priyam Garg Cricket
Highlights
  • Captain Priyam Garg scored 110 off 103 balls
  • India U-19 scored 264/5 and restricted South Africa to 198/9
  • Pacer Sushant Mishra picked up four wickets for 48
