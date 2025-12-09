Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his anger on social media after seeing paparazzi 'cross the line' while taking pictures and videos of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. In a powerful statement, Hardik hit out at the paparazzi for what he described as disrespectful and intrusive photography of his partner. The India all-rounder, whose relationship with Mahieka has been under intense public scrutiny, acknowledged that living in the public eye comes with attention, stating, "it's part of the life I've chosen." However, he asserted that a recent incident "crossed a line."

"I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line," Hardik wrote in an Instagram story. "Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism."

In his post further, Hardik asked for certain boundaries to be respected as every woman deserves dignity.

"This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you," he concluded.

Hardik Pandya instagram story for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma privacy pic.twitter.com/kpzn59Bkvr — Teja (@Teja_twitts) December 9, 2025

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Relationship:

Hardik recently confirmed his new relationship with model and yoga trainer Mahieka. After initial speculation sparked by social media interactions and shared travel sightings, Pandya made the relationship official in October 2025, just before his 32nd birthday, by posting intimate photos and videos of the couple enjoying a private beach getaway and celebrating a puja together.

Mahieka Sharma, a 24-year-old award-winning model who has worked with top designers and holds a degree in Economics and Finance, is now being celebrated by fans alongside Pandya as a prominent new couple.

The cricketer has also publicly highlighted Mahieka as one of the "three priorities" in his life—alongside cricket and his son, Agastya—though Mahieka herself has recently dismissed widespread engagement rumours that arose from her wearing a large ring in photos, humorously attributing it to simply wearing "nice jewellery every day."