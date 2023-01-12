Prithvi Shaw has strengthened his chances of an India recall in the upcoming New Zealand and Australia series after smashing a maiden triple century in the domestic Ranji Trophy tournament. The 23-year-old Mumbai right-hand batter scored 379 off 382 balls -- the second-highest individual score in the domestic circuit -- on day two of the four-day group match against Assam on Wednesday. He hit 49 fours and four sixes but missed out on reaching 400 after being trapped leg-before, ending a 401-run third-wicket partnership with Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

"Sometimes you prepare hard but still don't score runs. Today was my day," Shaw told local media, ruing that the video of his dismissal showed he was not out.

"(The) ball was missing the stumps. You can't blame the umpires though. There was no DRS," he said, referring to cricket's Decision Review System.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Indian cricket board, congratulated Shaw on Twitter for his "extraordinary" innings, hailing a "talent with immense potential".

Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/0MsturQSpD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 11, 2023

Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six one-day internationals and one Twenty20 but his last international outing was in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.

The Under-19 World Cup-winning India captain made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018 and scored a century, making him the youngest Indian Test centurion.

He played his last Test against Australia in 2020 when he scored a duck and four in the first Test in Adelaide and played no further part in the series, which India won 2-1.

Australia are set to visit India in February and March for four Tests and three ODIs, following New Zealand who take on India in three ODIs and three T20s beginning on January 18 in Hyderabad.

India are yet to announce their squad for the tours.

Shaw's innings surpassed former Indian star batsman turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's three-decade-old record of 377 off 473 balls.

But the highest ever individual score in Indian domestic cricket in 75 years remains Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's unbeaten 443 runs back in December 1948.

