Prithvi Shaw got into a heated spat with Mumbai players after slamming a brilliant century for Maharashtra in a three-day practice match ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Shaw looked in brilliant touch as he ended up scoring 181. It was an important knock for the 25-year-old who was playing for the first time against his former team Mumbai since making the switch to Maharashtra. However, while he was making his way to the pavilion after his dismissal, Shaw got into an altercation with his previous teammates. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the batter was seen having an argument with several players with Musheer Khan looking like the player who said something to Shaw. Shaw even swung his bat at the Mumbai players before the on-field umpires intervened and the players were separated as the batter returned to the pavilion.

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

The incident happened after Shaw was dismissed by Musheer.

Shaw continued to ride high on his fiery form in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament during the three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune before the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old delivered a statement against the Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, with a sublime ton on the opening day of the fixture. While opening the innings for Maharashtra alongside Arshin Kulkarni, Shaw made his way to a hundred in 140 balls.

While Shaw took his time to settle into the nature of the surface, Kulkarni basked in success with a fearless approach to torment Mumbai. Shaw hammered fifty in 84 deliveries and appeared settled on 76.

At the other end, Kulkarni blazed his way to the three-digit figure in just 95 deliveries. Kulkarni continued to toy with Mumbai's bowling attack, which comprised Shardul, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, spinners Tanush Kotian, and Shams Mulani.

He came close to the elusive double hundred; however, against the run of play, Kulkarni's boundary-hitting spree came to a bitter end on 186(139), marking the end of a herculean 305-run partnership for the first wicket.

Shaw switched his allegiance to Maharashtra after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai earlier this year. During the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, Shaw basked in a mixed bag of results, notching scores of 111, 1 and 66.

(With ANI inputs)