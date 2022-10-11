Dashing opener Prithvi Shaw's blazing blade decimated Mizoram as Mumbai started their campaign in style with a nine wicket victory in the opening group A league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Rajkot on Tuesday. After Mizoram were restricted at 98 for 8 in 20 overs, Mumbai racked up the required runs in just 10.3 overs with Shaw remaining unbeaten on 55 off 34 balls. He and Aman Hakim Khan (39 not out off 22 balls) added 91 runs in just 8.4 overs to finish off the match in a jiffy. When Mizoram batted, Shreevats Goswami (31) was the only significant scorer but the seasoned Mumbai attack led by Dhawal Kulkarni kept the minnows under check.

Dhawal and spin twins Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian got a couple of wickets apiece.

When Mumbai started the chase, skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply for 9 but Shaw smashed nine fours and a six to quickly finish the proceedings. Aman also hit five fours and two sixes.

Summarised Scores (Group A) Mizoram: 98/8 (Shreevats Goswami 31, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/16, Tanush Kotian 2/12, Shams Mulani 2/20). Mumbai 103/1 in 10.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 55 not out off 34 balls, Ajinkya Rahane 9). Mumbai won by 9 wickets Railways: 150/6 (Upendra Yadav 67 off 52 balls, B Vivek Singh 68 off 49 balls, A Madhwal 4/25). Uttarakhand 154/3 (Jiwanjot Singh 77 not out off 55 balls). Uttarakhand won by 7 wickets.

Assam: 161/5 (Rahul Hazarika 68 off 52 balls, Riyan Parag 19, Darshan Nalkande 2/31). Vidarbha 162/4 (Akshay Wadkar 49 off 38 balls, Aman Mokhade 40 off 32 balls). Vidarbha won by 6 wickets.

Mohit, Mishra star in thrilling win for Haryana

Mullanpur: Seasoned seamer Mohit Sharma and veteran spinner Amit Mishra dug deep into their reserves as Haryana edged out Services by 1 run in a thrilling group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Batting first, Haryana were all out for 126 in 18.2 overs with Sumit Kumar (24) and Shivam Chouhan (23) crossing the 20-run mark. Off-spinner Pulkit Narang took 3/18 for Services.

In reply, Services were cruising along at 78 for 3 in the 15th over but ultimately finished at 125 for 7 in 20 overs.

Mishra was the best Haryana bowler with figures of 2/21 in 4 overs while Rahul Tewatia in his 2 overs got 2/18.

Mohit, who in 2015, was an India white-ball regular, got 1/24 in 4 overs.

Services skipper Rajat Paliwal top-cored with 35.

Summarised Scores Haryana 126 all out in 18.2 overs (Sumit Kumar 24, Pulkit Narang 3/18).

Services 125/7 in 20 overs (Rajat Paliwal 35, Amit Mishra 2/21, Rahul Tewatia 2/18). Haryan won by 1 run.

Jammu and Kashmir 81/3 in 9 overs (Abdul Samad 22 off 12 balls) Meghalaya 85/2 in 7.3 overs (Punit Bisht 51 not out off 23 balls). Meghalaya won by 8 wickets.

Karnataka 215/2 (Devdutt Padikkal 124 off 62 balls, Manish Pandey 50) Maharashtra 116/8 (Vidhwath Kaderappa 3/19). Karnataka won by 99 runs.