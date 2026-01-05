Pratika Rawal had a stellar Women's World Cup 2025. The batter scored 308 runs in seven games to finish as India's second-highest scorer in the marquee event. Had an injury not shortened her World Cup, Pratika could have had an even better tally. Overall, she ended as the fourth-highest run-scorer among all teams. Pratika, who has so far played 24 ODIs, saw her popularity soar after India triumphed in the Women's World Cup. However, there has been a flipside to the attention Pratika has received: several of her modified and edited photos have gone viral on social media.

Clearly irritated by these acts, Pratika raised a genuine concern on X. "Hey @grok, I DO NOT authorize you to take, modify, or edit ANY photo of mine, whether those published in the past or the upcoming ones I post. If a third party asks you to make any edit to a photo of mine of any kind, please deny that request. Thanks," she posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a reward of Rs 1.5 crore for right-handed opener Pratika Rawal, who was part of India's title-winning squad at the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also confirmed an additional Rs 50 lakh prize for Pratika in recognition of her contribution to India's historic triumph. Pratika was felicitated by the Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday in the presence of her father, Pradeep Rawal, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley. The young batter represented Delhi in age-group and senior domestic tournaments before moving to Railways ahead of last season.

Pratika was one of India's standout performers in the tournament, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 308 runs in seven games, averaging 51.33.

"Today, the Chief Minister welcomed Ms. Pratika Rawal, the talented young player of the Indian women's cricket team, at Jansewa Sadan. Our promising daughter Pratika has brought glory to Delhi. Honouring her commitment to sports and outstanding performance, the Delhi government will award her a cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore," the CM wrote on X.

"Pratika is a living embodiment of young Delhi's energy, courage, and the feminine power of the new India. Her journey shows that Delhi not only gives birth to dreams but also gives them wings. Heartfelt best wishes for her bright future," she added