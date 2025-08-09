As Australia takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at Darwin from Sunday onwards, they would be aiming to keep their consistent run with the bat going, as they aim to build a fiery unit for the T20 World Cup next year, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Ever since last year, the Australian T20I side has been a power-packed unit, with hitter after hitter in their line-up. Bowlers cannot even breathe a sigh of relief after a wicket as the other one arrives to tonk right from ball one, the next minute. Since last year, they have been leading the strike rate charts, with bashers like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Tim David and Josh Inglis etc playing a crucial role to ensure that the team is ready for their second T20 WC title, having won it once back in 2021.

Ever since last year, Australia has scored their runs at a strike rate of 157.03 in 26 matches, topping the charts. Next is a young and equally unstoppable Team India, with a strike rate of 150.45. Both teams are the only ones with collective strike rates of over 150 in this time frame.

Australia has fired 4,141 runs at an average of 29.36, with three centuries and 21 fifties. They have also hit a total of 371 fours and 237 sixes. However, India gives them a tough competition, outscoring them, with 3,433 runs, at a slightly lesser average of 29.18. A collective eight centuries and 25 fifties have been produced by Indian batters, who have outclassed their Aussie counterparts in milestone-hunting. They have also out-hit the Aussies, with 455 fours and 283 sixes.

Australia's top five run-getters in this time period are: Travis Head (539 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 38.50, with a strike rate of over 178, with four fifties and best score of 80), Josh Inglis (491 runs in 19 matches and 18 innings at an average of 35.07, with a strike rate of 170.48 with a century, two fifties and best score of 102), Glenn Maxwell (479 runs in 21 matches and 19 innings at an average of 28.17, with a strike rate of 171.68, a century and fifty and best score of 120*), skipper Mitch Marsh (438 runs in 21 matches and 20 innings at an average of 24.33, with a strike rate of 140.83 and best score of 72*, his only fifty) and Tim David (436 runs in 24 matches and 20 innings at an average of 39.63, strike rate of 192.07, with a century and best score of 102*).

Add to this a veteran Marcus Stoinis (330 runs in 17 matches and 14 innings at an average of 36.66, with a strike rate of 156.39, with three fifties and best score of 67*) and emerging talents like Cameron Green (329 runs in 10 matches and nine innings at an average of 65.80, strike rate of over 151 with four fifties and best score of 62*) and Mitchell Owen (125 runs in five matches and four innings at an average of 41.66, strike rate of over 192 with a half-century). This makes for an extremely power-packed group of eight batters.

Will Aussies continue their ruthless run against Proteas as well?

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

