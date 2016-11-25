Post-Demonetisation, BCCI Mulls Issuing Cash Cards to Players

Mumbai:

Going with the times, the BCCI is mulling over the introduction of cash cards to all the national players instead of restricting it to only a few officials as is the case at present.

"Basically we are planning it for our team. We want cards to be given to the players and officials. Already we give it to certain type of officials and want to expand it," BCCI sources told PTI on Friday.



Cash cards are prepaid instruments provided by banks which can be used by persons who don't have accounts with them.

The BCCI is also holding a two-day treasurers' seminar here to explain to people the tricky issues they needed to be aware of about the Goods and Services Tax which is set to be introduced by the Central Government, besides tax principles and accounting matters at the macro level.

"It's about normal bread and butter work," the sources said about the interactive session between the Board and its affiliated units in terms of treasury.