PM Modi Leads Congratulatory Messages For The Victorious Blind India Cricket Team

Team India successfully defended their Blind Cricket World Cup title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets in an exciting final at Sharjah on Saturday. Pakistan, batting first, scored 308 for eight in their allotted 40 overs as Badar Munir top scored with 57 while Riasat Khan and captain Nisar Ali chipped in with handy 48 and 47 runs respectively. In reply, India chased down the total in the 39th over of the game. India started brilliantly as Sunil Ramesh scored a magnificent 93 giving his team a solid platform to overhaul the total. India skipper Ajar Reddy also played a decisive knock of 63 which helped his team lift the coveted title for the second time. Following their win, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to express his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian team.