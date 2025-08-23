Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, and Ankit Rajpoot are among the most famous Indian cricketers who have played for multiple franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have reportedly registered for the SA20 league in South Africa. Of the 784 players who have signed up for the September 9 auction, a total of 13 Indians have expressed their interest. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't allowed any Indian player to participate in foreign leagues, the only case where one can participate is if they are either retired or have given up their claim to play for India or in the IPL in the future.

The 13 Indians who have registered for the SA20 auction are: Mahesh Ahir (Gujarat), Sarul Kanwar (Punjab), Anureet Singh Kathuria (Delhi), Nikhil Jaga (Rajasthan), Mohamed Faidh (state not mentioned), KS Naveen (Tamil Nadu), Ansari Marouf (state not mentioned), Imran Khan (UPCA), Venkatesh Galipelly (state not mentioned), and Atul Yadav (UPCA), apart from Chawla (UPCA, India), Kaul (Punjab), and Rajpoot.

SA20 follows a model similar to the IPL. Barring Piyush Chawla, all the Indian players have a base price of 200,000 Rand (Rs 10 lakh). Chawla, who last played for the Mumbai Indians in 2024, has a reserve price of 1,000,000 Rand (Rs 50 lakh).

The six franchises in the league have a collective purse of USD 7.4 million to spend in the auction. They will be looking to fill a maximum of 84 available slots.

If selected, Chawla will not be the first high-profile Indian player to play in the SA20 league. Last year, Dinesh Karthik played for the Paarl Royals in the league.

A total of 40 Pakistani players have also registered for the auction, with the likes of Azam Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub being some of the most prominent names.

The Season 4 of the SA20 league will start on December 26, with the final on January 25.