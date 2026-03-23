The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a surprising decision to stage the 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind closed doors, limiting matches to just two venues, in a major announcement on Sunday. The PSL, set to begin on March 26, has had to undergo drastic changes enforced by the government due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. With the United States of America and Israel engaged in a war with Iran, the conflict has triggered a fuel shortage across several Asian countries. Fans were left shocked to see the Pakistan government resort to such extreme measures during this crisis.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi explained in a press conference that, due to the fuel crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged citizens to restrict movement. Measures such as school closures, work-from-home arrangements, and extended Eid holidays have been introduced, while the duration of the war remains uncertain.

"The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools, instituted work-from-home, and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don't know how long this war will last," Naqvi said.

He further clarified that, after consulting security agencies, the PSL will proceed as scheduled, but matches will be played without spectators due to the ongoing crisis. The opening ceremony has also been cancelled.

Mocking the PCB, Iceland Cricket wrote: "The PSL is coming up and that is very exciting for many millions of cricket fans. We have always wondered what PSL stands for and it turns out it means Petrol Shortage League."

The PSL is coming up and that is very exciting for many millions of cricket fans.



We have always wondered what PSL stands for and it turns out it means Petrol Shortage League. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) March 22, 2026

Here are some other reactions:

Pakistan Super League update



- No entry for fans

- No noise

- No opening ceremony

- Limited to Only two venues



PSL is best saar yeah, best at turning a stadium into a library pic.twitter.com/jR1EjBzncp — Ash (@Ashsay_) March 22, 2026

PSL COMPROMISED AFTER TALIBAN'S FEAR



1) Opening ceremony cancelled



2) PSL to be played at only 2 venues (Lahore, Karachi)



3) Matches will be played without crowds



4) PCB will compensate franchises



5) Fans receive refund of tickets within 3 days pic.twitter.com/6vJP7SWI2I — Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) March 22, 2026

PSL = Petrol Shortage League — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) March 22, 2026

Another embarrassment for Pakistan:



- Only Karachi and Lahore will host the PSL

- The entire PSL will be played behind closed doors

- No opening ceremony

- No foreign players have arrived yet

- Many foreign players have already pulled out of the PSL to play in the IPL



Now… pic.twitter.com/dpT21OLT9N — Selfless (@SelflessCricket) March 22, 2026

As the announcement was made, the PCB faced heavy trolling on social media. Some users even claimed that the military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan was the real reason behind the decision.