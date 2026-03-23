The on-field rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan has grown more intense over the years and tempers have flared between the players on some occasions in the recent past. The last few matches between the two sides have produced a number of memorable moments but Afghanistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a stunning claim about their loss against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket to make their way into the final after mounting a stunning comeback. Afghanistan looked in control for the majority of the match but Naseem Shah slammed Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes on the first two balls of the final over of the game to clinch the win. Gurbaz narrated the feelings after the loss and even said that people in Afghanistan committed suicide after the defeat.

“For me, the most heartbreaking match was the loss against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. People back home were very hurt. Many people cried. Here, people committed suicide. We have many emotional people here. We also get hurt as we play for people here,” Gurbaz told Shubhankar Mishra in an interview.

“As I am talking to you about that match, I can still recall the sad memories. Whenever I walk into the Sharjah Stadium, I am reminded of that heartbreaking loss. I still think about how we lost that game, which we should have won. We didn't bat well, but we bowled nicely. But in the end, we lost,” he added.

Gurbaz made it clear that he does not hold any personal grudge against the Pakistan cricketers but added that the fans demand a win over Pakistan whenever the two teams face each other.

“We are cricketers. We play for people here in Afghanistan. Our happiness lies in our people's happiness. If you ask people here about the most memorable game, they would tell you about the 2023 ODI World Cup win against Pakistan,” said Gurbaz.

“As a cricketer, I don't have any personal grudges against any other cricketer. Our fans here want us to defeat Pakistan at all times,” he added.