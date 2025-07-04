A conversation between India captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant has gone viral on social media, amid the ongoing 1st Test against England in Birmingham. Pant was heard passing some instructions to Gill after noticing that the ball had lost its hardness, suggesting that it would be hard to take quick singles. Gill seemingly echoed Pant's sentiments and indicated that they wouldn't push for risky singles. "Dekh lenge call pe. Pehle hi mat decide kar kuch bhi. Call rakhenge ek," Pant was heard telling Gill in a video shared by Star Sports.

#RishabhPant and #ShubmanGill were cooking something and it wasn't just runs.



Watch the full moment from the field and enjoy the banter! #ENGvIND 2nd TEST, Day 1 | LIVE NOW

Gill and Pant, who are in the leadership roles in the team -- as captain and vice-captain -- gave a glimpse of the understanding they have in the middle. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the format, both Gill and Pant take up the roles of being the two pillars of the team.

As for the match, Gill became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double hundred in a Test match in England when he completed his milestone on Thursday. The previous best was 193 by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's in 2011.

Gill, who scored 147 on his debut as Test captain at Leeds, completed his maiden double hundred in the traditional format when he pulled Josh Tongue towards deep fine leg for a single.

He took 311 deliveries to reach his double hundred which earned him a place alongside MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as captains with double hundreds for India.

Virat Kohli holds the record with seven double centuries as skipper for India.

Before Gill, the highest score by an Indian skipper in a SENA country was 192 by Mohammed Azharuddin against New Zealand in Auckland back in 1990.

Azharuddin's 179 in Manchester in 1990 was the highest score by an Indian skipper in England.

En route his double ton, Gill smashed 21 fours and two sixes and became the third Indian batter to score a double ton in Old Blighty after legendary pair of Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.

(With PTI Inputs)