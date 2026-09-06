Pakistan cricket continues to surprise the sporting world with its drama time and again. After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced mass sackings, including several players and coaches, ahead of the third Test against England, a new development has reportedly unfolded. It has been claimed that the mobile phones of the members of the Pakistan team have been taken into custody by the board ahead of the third and final match against England at Egbaston. A section of Pakistan media has claimed that the mobile phones will remain with the PCB until the completion of the Edgbaston Test.

It has not been publicly revealed which players have had to make this sacrifice, while the PCB hasn't explained the reason behind this act in a statement either.

Though there remain certain restrictions over the usage of mobile phones in professional cricket, the fact that a board has entirely taken away the privilege is unforeseen.

According to ICC rules, players and other team members are barred from carrying or using mobile phones and other communication devices inside designated restricted areas such as dressing rooms, during an international match.

ICC's Article 4 on Usage of Mobile Phones or other Communication Devices:

4.1.1 no person shall be allowed to use and/or carry any Mobile Device for any reason whatsoever, whether to access the Internet or otherwise, in the PMOA;

4.1.2 no person shall be allowed to use and/or or carry, any laptop computer (or any other similar communication device) for any reason whatsoever, whether to access the Internet or otherwise, in the PMOA; and

4.1.3 no person shall be allowed to use any static / landline (or similar) telephone capable of making calls from inside or receiving calls from outside the PMOA.

However, what PCB seems to be doing doesn't seem to be in sync with the standard ICC protocol.

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