The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet decided about appointing the new head coach of the national women's team after their disappointing last place finish in the World Cup, won by India. It was being speculated that former fast bowler Wahab Riaz could be appointed as consultant or head coach of the women's team but the PCB has quickly issued a rebuttal. "Wahab has already been working as a consultant in the PCB with various teams but has been given no new assignment as yet," a official said. The PCB had decided against extending the contract of former test batsman, Muhammad Wasim as head coach of the women's team last week. A well-informed source said that the PCB was in negotiations with two foreign coaches to work with the women's team but nothing had been finalised.

"If things don't work out with the foreign coaches, the PCB will look at local options foremost among them is former women's team captain, Bismah Maroof," the source added.

He said Wahab would only be asked to take over as head coach of the women's team if other options didn't work out but he himself has shown his interest in taking up this challenge.

The Pakistan women's team finished last among eight World Cup contesting teams even below Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They lost four matches, three of their games were washed out due to rain in Colombo.