Pakistan's former players have expressed their relief after the ICC reached a breakthrough in the Champions Trophy impasse with India playing all its matches of the mega event at a neutral venue instead of host country under a reciprocal arrangement. In return, Pakistan will also play all its games in ICC events hosted by India at a neutral venue until the ongoing cycle ends in 2027. The deadlock over the hosting of next year's Champions Trophy finally ended on Thursday.

"I think the PCB took the sensible approach and instead of doing something rash and facing isolation in the ICC and among other cricket nations, it opted for a solution where I think the PCB has gained more than the BCCI," said the legendary Javed Miandad.

He added that he was earlier hoping that India would agree to play their matches in Pakistan.

"Still Pakistan is hosting a big event after a very long time and we have sent a clear message that if you don't come and play in our country, we will also not play in India," Miandad said.

The arrangement will apply to the Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), next year's women's Cricket World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the event scheduled in February-March due to security concerns. India have not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Former captain Wasim Bari said, "I can only imagine the warm welcome and hospitality their players and fans would get in Pakistan." Moin Khan, another former Pakistan skipper, too seemed glad with the solution.

"If the PCB has been able to also get another ICC event to host it is good news for Pakistan cricket," Moin said.

Former Pakistan spinner Iqbal Qasim has praised the PCB for getting the ICC, BCCI and the ICC board to agree on a compromise formula.

"BCCI is a very strong and financially influential board. But unlike last year's Asia Cup, this time our board took a stance, and gained something. Main thing is we are hosting the tournament and will also not go to India now to play in ICC events. Both teams will now play at neutral venues."

