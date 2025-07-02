Team India's participation in the 2025 Asia Cup remains an uncertainity, with less than two months remaining for the start of the tournament. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't ruled out the team's participation, it has also not confirmed the same. While BCCI continues to remain tight-lipped on the matter, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has reportedly written an email to the Indian board, highlighting concerns over the "sponsors and broadcasters" missing out on commercial deals.

"We have been informed that in the absence of this information, their ability to plan effectively, allocate resources, and execute their campaigns is significantly constrained. In addition, to highlighting the challenges being faced by them, the media rights partner has highlighted obligations under the Agreement which commence 60 and 90 days prior to the commencement of the 2025 Tournament. Our sponsorship rights partner, TCM, have outlined the commercial concerns associated, particularly in terms of timelines required for effective monetization and activation planning," ACC wrote in its letter to the BCCI, as per a report in Times Now.

"In addition, given the proximity of other major ICC and international events, both Sony and TCM have raised concerns that further delays could result in missed commercial opportunities that may not be recoverable due to existing scheduling and lead-time limitations. In light of this, and importantly, with fixtures for other major tournaments now confirmed, we are hoping to alleviate the concerns of our rights holders finalize the Asia Cup fixtures within this week. This is especially important for the ACC as the Men's Asia Cup is the main source of income for the organization. We believe that further delays may pose the risk of our partners claiming breaches of Agreement and seeking discount," the letter added.

The report added that ACC's action could lead to a swift response from the BCCI, as early as next week. Recently, a promo of the upcoming Asia Cup appeared during the coverage of the 1st Test between England and India. However, there was no mention of the dates and venues.

ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who succeeded ex-BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is now the chairman of the International Cricket Council.