Punjab Kings player Shashank Singh has responded to the allegations his family cook made against the cricketer and his father. The PBKS batter claimed that the cook came to his home with the wrong intention and was instead involved in shooting videos and taking pictures of his house. He also denied the allegations of wrongfully confining the employee and added that he should have taken action against him earlier. The issue came into focus after Shashank and his father, retired Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, were booked by the Ratibad police in Bhopal after the cook employed at their residence accused them of assault, abuse and forcibly taking away his mobile phone.

"If someone comes for two days, eats delicious food here, takes photos and videos, how could you wrongfully confine him? Yes, he said he was a cook, but he was not a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook at all. And he was just having fun here. He was taking videos, taking photos. He was going to my room. If you are a cook, why are you taking photos and videos from someone's room? So he was doing all this. So I suspect that he came with the intention of stealing," Shashank told ANI.

"Yes, there were videos and photos on his mobile. So my mother got them deleted because they were very private. So my mother was also shocked as to why he was doing this," he added.

While the cook made allegations that his mobile phone was snatched, Shashank denied it.

"What will we do if we snatch his mobile? I also have a video. My father had made a video of him. When he was leaving, he was calling someone on his mobile. My father told him to call his home, tell them that he was going from here. So he had a mobile. He was trying to call someone. Now he is saying that we have snatched his mobile. So what can I say?" said Shashank.

The cricketer added that he made a mistake by not reporting the incident to the police earlier.

"Absolutely. My sister told me (to report to the police) when we caught him taking photos and videos. We suspected an attempt of theft. So my sister also told me to dial 100. But he (cook) said that he is a poor man. His mother is not well. She is in the hospital. No one is going to look after her. He would have to go. So I decided not to report it to the police. I made a mistake."

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