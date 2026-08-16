Bangladesh's men's cricket team created history on Sunday as it beat Australia in the first Test in Darwin, registering its first win in the format in Australian conditions. Bangladesh had previously played two Tests in Australia, losing both. However, the win in Darwin was a historic result for the Tigers, who are now the quickest Asian side to win a Test on Australian soil. Pakistan had to wait seven matches for their first win in Australia, while India secured theirs after 12 Tests.

Among the other Asian Test-playing nations, Sri Lanka remain the only side yet to beat Australia in their own backyard, despite playing 15 Tests there.

After bowling Australia out for 284 and needing 57 to win, the visitors cruised past the total when Mominul Haque slashed Beau Webster to the backward point boundary.

Unfancied Bangladesh dominated a full-strength Australia throughout and the margin of victory will send shock waves through the cricketing world.

When Australia resumed Sunday on 161-4, their hopes lay with Alex Carey and Green.

Carey lived dangerously in the opening 30 minutes, twice edging seamer Hasan Mahmud through the vacant slips cordon for boundaries.

But on 30 off-spinner Mehidy produced a beautiful ball, pitching in line then turning sharply to take Carey's outside edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

He struck again soon after, bowling Webster for five to leave Australia 193-6 and in deep trouble.

A famous victory edged closer when Cummins pushed forward to a Mehidy delivery and got an inside edge to short leg, where Shadman Islam took a sharp chance.

Australia were 207-7, still 21 runs behind Bangladesh's first-innings total.

Green and Mitchell Starc batted sensibly to ensure Bangladesh had to bat again.

Starc fell for 18 caught behind but Green was playing well.

But despite looking increasingly comfortable, he was undone when a Hasan ball kept low, hit the toe end of his bat and cannoned into the stumps.

Mehidy wrapped up the innings when he trapped Nathan Lyon plumb in front leg before.

Despite losing Tanzid in the first over, Mominul and Shadman cruised to victory.

(With AFP Inputs)

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