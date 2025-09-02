Cricket Australia announced two significant developments in a statement on Tuesday morning, confirming Mitchell Starc's retirement from the shortest format and Pat Cummins' exit from the ODI team for the India and New Zealand series. While Starc decided to quit the shortest format in a bid to focus more on ODIs and Tests, the decision regarding Cummins was taken by the selection committee because of his injury issues. Cummins' absence is likely to boost the confidence of India stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be returning to international cricket in the ODI series Down Under.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said that Pat Cummins won't feature in the ODIs against India and New Zealand as the board wants to give him more rehabilitation time, hoping to see him become fully fit for the forthcoming Ashes assignment.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India or New Zealand and will continue his rehabilitation plan, with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," the CA statement read.

The Australian ODI and Test skipper has been away from cricketing duties since the Test assignment in the Caribbean last month. The issue of lower back pain has also affected his preparation for the Ashes series against England, which is starting in November.

"Despite this planned (rest) period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour," Cricket Australia said.

"Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months."

No date was set for when Cummins may return to cricket. It would be a devastating blow for Australia if Cummins were unable to return for the start of the Ashes. The first Test against England begins on November 21 in Perth.

Cummins will definitely miss white-ball matches against New Zealand and India starting in October.

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023, after the series ended in a 2-2 draw. Cummins took 18 wickets during that series, his second Ashes series as captain.

Australia enjoyed a 4-0 sweep of England at home in 2021-22 and Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps at an average of 18.

With AFP inputs