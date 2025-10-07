Australia have recalled Queensland batter Matthew Renshaw ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting October 19. Mitchell Marsh will be leading the 15-man squad in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes. Renshaw, who has played 14 Tests so far, was previously called into the ODI squad in Pakistan in 2022 as cover but is yet to debut. In Cummins' absence, veterans Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would be leading the pace attack, also comprising of Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis.

Renshaw dazzled for Queensland last season, scoring 350 runs at an average of 50. He also had scores of 80, 106 and 62 against Sri Lanka A recently.

The 29-year-old is in line to make his debut against a power-packed Indian team. The visitors will be led by young batter Shubman Gill, who was recently appointed as ODI captain replacing Rohit Sharma.

The ODIs will be followed by five T20Is, with Australia also naming a 14-man squad for the first two T20Is.

Alex Carey will miss the first ODI in Perth to play in South Australia's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Adelaide Oval on October 15. He will also skip the T20Is with focus on the upcoming Ashes against England.

Glenn Maxwell is set to remain sidelined for the T20 series after surgery last week on a fractured wrist.

ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

T20I squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa