Parvez Rasool, the first Jammu and Kashmir cricketer to play for the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from the sport on Monday. Rasool made his debut for India back in 2014 in an ODI encounter against Bangladesh. He took the wickets of then Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Anamul Haque in his quota of 10 overs. He was dropped from the side before returning in 2017 when he made his T20I debut against England. He took one wicket in his four overs and that turned out to be the final time that he represented the national side. In his retirement post, Rasool reflected on his cricketing journey.

“It's been an incredible journey one filled with dreams, hard work, joy, and countless memories that I will cherish forever," Rasool said in a post on Facebook.

"From local grounds to representing my team and my country, In cricket Allah has given me everything I ever wished for. Thankful to my family, coaches, teammates, and fans for their love, trust, and constant support throughout this journey. Every moment I've spent on the field has been an honour and a blessing,” he added.

Rasool ended with 5648 runs and took 352 wickets in first-class cricket. He won the Lala Amarnath Award twice for being the best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy - for the 2013-14 and 2017-18 season.

In 2012-13, he was extremely impressive with 594 runs and 33 wickets to his name.

Rasool was also the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his debut for Pune Warriors India in 2013. He also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall, he played 11 IPL matches between 2013 and 2016 where he took 4 wickets. He also played domestic leagues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.