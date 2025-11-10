Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Shahzad set the social media world abuzz with his post on X (formerly Twitter) after his team's triumph in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. As Pakistan won the final by beating Kuwait in the deciding clash on Sunday, Shahzad took to social media and left fans infuriated with his response to former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik's post. Karthik, who was a part of the Indian team that participated in the tournament, had shared a post on X after his team defeated Pakistan by 2 runs in a rain-affected match.

India struggled to win the remaining matches of the tournament, hence, failed to qualify for the semi-final. As Pakistan went all the way in the tournament, Shahzad even mocked Karthik and India over the Asia Cup trophy controversy, which has been making headlines since the conclusion of the continental tournament.

"Fun start to Hong Kong Sixes. Winning against Pak," Karthik had posted on X after India beat Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

"Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual," Shahzad wrote on X, in response to Karthik's post after Pakistan won the final.

More than the text, it was a hashtag used in the post by the Pakistani cricketer that left fans fuming on social media. One of the hashtags Shahzad used was #WeHaveARealTrophy, which seems to be an attempt by him to mock India over the fact that they still haven't received the Asia Cup trophy.

While most of the players participating in the Pakistan team were active cricketers, some even playing in the Pakistan Super League, the Indian team only featured retired players in their late thirties or forties. Shahzad's post on X, hence, invited criticism from fans.

Though India won the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, it is yet to be handed over to the team. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team refused to collect the trophy from the hands of Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council.

An upset Naqvi decided to remove the trophy from the presentation ceremony entirely and locked it in his hotel room. The trophy has since been shifted to his office in Dubai but the deadlock is yet to be broken.