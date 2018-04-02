Darren Sammy Plays Hilarious April Fool's Day Prank On Fans

Darren Sammy has endeared himself to Pakistan fans with some superlative performances for Peshawar Zalmi in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite impressing for various domestic leagues around the world, the former West Indies captain has been out of favour with the national team. So, fans on social media were left shell-shocked when Sammy announced that he would be returning to the maroon of the West Indies and is heading to Pakistan for the the three-match Twenty20 international series. Sammy's tweet created a frenzy on social media with many Pakistan fans unable to contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing the all-rounder once again play in their country. But soon after, to the dismay of his fans, Sammy stated the real purpose behind his tweet.