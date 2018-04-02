 
Darren Sammy Plays Hilarious April Fool's Day Prank On Fans

Updated: 02 April 2018 09:33 IST

Darren Sammy last played a Twenty20 international for the West Indies in April 2016.

Darren Sammy Plays Hilarious April Fool
Darren Sammy announced he was joining the West Indies team in Pakistan but it turned out to be a prank. © AFP

Darren Sammy has endeared himself to Pakistan fans with some superlative performances for Peshawar Zalmi in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite impressing for various domestic leagues around the world, the former West Indies captain has been out of favour with the national team. So, fans on social media were left shell-shocked when Sammy announced that he would be returning to the maroon of the West Indies and is heading to Pakistan for the the three-match Twenty20 international series. Sammy's tweet created a frenzy on social media with many Pakistan fans unable to contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing the all-rounder once again play in their country. But soon after, to the dismay of his fans, Sammy stated the real purpose behind his tweet.

"Can't believe this I'm gonna be in the Maroon again.. heading to Pakistan... I thought it was over.. I guess it's not," Sammy, who last played a T20I match for the West Indies in April 2016, tweeted.

Fans on social media, especially those from Pakistan, welcomed the return of Sammy.

However, Sammy revealed in another tweet that he was just pulling an April Fool's prank.

Meanwhile, Sammy's ability as an all-rounder would have come in handy for the visiting West Indies team as they were outclassed by Pakistan in the first T20I on Sunday night in Karachi.

Pakistan produced an all-round performance to thrash the West Indies side by 143 runs.

Put in to bat, Pakistan equalled their highest-ever T20I score of 203/5 as Hussain Talat (41), Fakhar Zaman (39) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (38) scored quickly to lay a solid foundation for a big score. Pakistan's most experienced T20I campaigner Shoaib Malik's (37 off 14 balls) late charge ensured that the home team posted a formidable total.

In reply, West Indies produced one of their worst batting performances in T20Is. The Windies lost wickets at regular intervals and were finally bundled out for a paltry 60, their lowest-ever T20I score.

Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Darren Sammy Cricket
Highlights
  • Darren Sammy plays April Fool's joke on fans
  • Sammy announced he was making a return to West Indies team
  • Fans came in numbers to welcome back Sammy
