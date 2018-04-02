 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

1st T20I: Bowlers Shine As Pakistan Outclass West Indies By 143

Updated: 02 April 2018 00:18 IST

The West Indies were bowled out for their lowest T20 total of 60.

1st T20I: Bowlers Shine As Pakistan Outclass West Indies By 143
Pakistan celebrate after winning the first T20I by 143 runs. © Twitter

Pakistan produced an all-round performance to outclass a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs as they slumped to their lowest-ever T20I score of 60 to lose the first game of the three-match T20I series in Karachi on Sunday. Put in to bat first, Pakistan equalled their highest-ever T20I score of 203/5 as Hussain Talat (41), Fakhar Zaman (39) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (38) scored quick runs to lay a solid foundation for a formidable score. Pakistan's most experienced T20I campaigner Shoaib Malik's (37 off 14 balls) late charge ensured then that the home team posted a total of 203/5. In reply, the visitors, who were facing a daunting task of chasing a mammoth 203 in their quota of 20 overs, could not get the start they wanted, , as they continued losing wickets at regular intervals.

Windies opener Chadwick Walton sparked off by striking a six off the first ball but was removed by Mohammad Nawaz on the fourth delivery of the second innings. Following that, the touring party witnessed a typical batting collapse as Pakistan bowlers rolled over their top-order leaving them reeling at 15/4.

The visitors just couldn't recover as they lost the plot and it was a mere formality for Pakistan from there in wiping off the innings.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik picked up two wickets each while Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat picked up one wicket each.

The second T20I match will be played at the same venue.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The West Indies were bowled out for their lowest T20 total of 60
  • Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 37 from 14 balls
  • The second match will be played on April 2
Related Articles
Pakistan vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Pakistan Crush West Indies By 143 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Pakistan vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Pakistan Crush West Indies By 143 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
When And Where To Watch, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Pakistan Won
Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Pakistan Won't Take Windies Lightly, Says Shoaib Malik
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Reverse Swing Can Be Achieved Without Cheating, Says Former Pakistan Captain
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Reverse Swing Can Be Achieved Without Cheating, Says Former Pakistan Captain
Jason Mohammed To Lead West Indies In Pakistan T20Is
Jason Mohammed To Lead West Indies In Pakistan T20Is
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.