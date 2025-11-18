Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan U19 take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 on Tuesday, eyeing a third straight win in the group stage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha, Qatar. The Irfan Khan-led side sit top of the table in Group B after thrashing Oman and arch-rivals India, respectively, last week. Against India A, Pakistan A staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out their opponents for 136 after they were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over. In reply, the Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with as many as 40 balls to spare for their second successive victory in the tournament.

UAE U19, on the other hand, are yet to win a game so far after losing to India and Oman in their previous group matches.

When will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match take place?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place on Friday, November 18.

Where will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match be held?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)